PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Liverpool Borough, Perry County, on Sept. 30, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Newport.

Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Susquehanna Trail near its intersection with Parkway Drive. A Chevrolet Equinox entered the center turning lane and was turning left across traffic when it was struck by a Honda VFR800 motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s driver, a 35-year-old man from Port Trevortin, was pronounced dead on scene, according to PSP. Police say he was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment at the time of the crash.

PSP says the Chevrolet’s driver was not injured in the crash, but its passenger sustained suspected minor injuries.