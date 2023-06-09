GERMANY TOWNSHIP (WHTM) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Adams County during the early morning hours of Friday, June 9.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, at 12:39 a.m., a 41-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on the 900 block of Frederick Pike in Germany Township. State Police say the man was traveling south through Littlestown Borough at a high rate of speed.

State Police say that Littlestown Police followed and saw the man attempt to take a left-hand curve. They then say the man failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway, striking a telephone pole and mailbox before coming to a rest next to the pole.

Police say that the motorcycle came to a rest just behind the man’s location.

State Police say the man died due to his injuries as a result of the crash. Police also state that the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.