YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died from his injuries after he was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Hanover more than a week ago.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, David Lantry, 62, of Hanover, was riding his motorcycle on the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive on Wednesday, June 7, when he and an SUV collided. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene.

Lantry was rushed to York Hospital for treatment, but died eight days after the crash, the coroner reports.

The driver of the SUV and Lantry were both reportedly at fault for the crash, according to the coroner, however, the crash was ruled accidental.

The crash is under investigation and a routine toxicology was obtained.