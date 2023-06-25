HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash on Sunday night in Cumberland County.
According to Hampden Township Police, at 8:44 p.m. a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Carlisle Pike and Sporting Hill Road.
A motorcyclist involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
The second motorist was uninjured in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Hampden Township Police at (717)-761-2609.