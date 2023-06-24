YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 54-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in the 1000 block of Roth’s Church Road in Jackson Township on Friday, June 23.
The coroner states the time of death was at 3:40 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.
The coroner says the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma due to the accident. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the coroner.
There was also a passenger with the motorcyclist but their condition is unknown at this time.