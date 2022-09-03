WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night while riding on Allentown Boulevard.

Pennsylvania State Police say the accident occurred in the eastbound lane on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard when the rider entered the right-hand shoulder and struck the guardrail.

The rider, 35-year-old Thomas Toolan of Lebanon, lost control and was thrown from the Harley-Davidson motorcycle. State Police say he was not wearing a helmet and hit his head on a guide rail post, resulting in a fatal injury.

The motorcycle continued to travel uncontrollably across the road and into a parking lot where it struck two trailers before coming to a final stop.

South Central EMS, West Hanover Township Fire Department, East Hanover Township Fire Department, the Dauphin County Coroner’s office, and Dingman’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The accident occurred in the same area and around the same time as a fatal hit and run accident investigated by State Police on Allentown Boulevard.