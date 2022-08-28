MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday.

According to Manheim Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road shortly after 3 p.m. on August 27. First responders found a 59-year-old motorcyclist from New Jersey deceased at the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved, however, police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kristopher Keller at 717-665-2481.