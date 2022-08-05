SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening.

Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard.

Officers say both motorcycles fled at a high rate of speed and eluded police in the area of Wertzville Road and Good Hope Road in Mechanicsburg.

Police say it is believed the male in the white t-shirt was a white or Hispanic male with a tattoo of a name on his left forearm. The registration plate on this motorcycle was facing down under the exhaust pipes above the rear wheel.

Silver Spring Township Police Department

The operator of the motorcycle with light green trim and no registration plate was a black male.

If anybody can identify these individuals or their make/model of motorcycle, please contact Officer Mardis at 717-697-0607 ext. 2024, or at TMardis@sstwp.org.