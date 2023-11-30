PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania brewery recently announced that it will be expanding by opening its third location.

In February 2023, abc27 news reported that Mount Gretna Brewery announced its sudden closure. Before closing its doors, the brewery occupied a space on the corner of 2701 Horseshoe Pike in Palmyra.

On Tuesday, November 28, Snitz Creek Brewery created a Facebook page named “Snitz Creek Brewery Palmyra.” They then posted a message on the social media platform that read:

“Snitz Creek Brewery Palmyra COMING SOON . . . stay tuned!”

In addition to this post, Snitz Creek Brewery also has a message on their website that again, affirmed the upcoming arrival of the new Palmyra brewery location.

According to Snitz Creek Brewery’s website, they currently have two other locations in the Midstate, which are located at:

7 North 9th Street (Lebanon, Pa.)

1805 Fisher Avenue (Annville, Pa.)

Once open, the new Snitz Creek Brewery in Palmyra will join other businesses on location, which consist of Leed’s Cyclery and Ancestor Coffeehouse & Creperie.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.