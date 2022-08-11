MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018.

Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He plans to remain active around the department and help out whenever he can.

The FDMJ held a special election to fill Gohn’s role. Brett Hamm, the assistant fire chief, has been promoted to the fire chief position. Sam Clark will replace Hamm’s role as assistant fire chief.

The FDMJ thanks Gohn for his service and dedication to the department.