LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Damon S. Skrimcovsky, 39, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was charged with alleged strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges after a domestic physical fight with his wife on Thursday, Oct. 6, per a police report.

The Mount Joy Borough Police Department reported that Skrimcovsky’s wife suffered injuries, including a broken clavicle.

Skrimcovsky was charged with alleged strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment, and intimidation of a witness/victim.