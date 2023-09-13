DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large milk truck has crashed into the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County after an accident with a tractor-trailer, according to the Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The crash occurred around 9:52 a.m. on US 22 eastbound between Exit Pennsylvania 325 East (Mountain Road) and Exit Front Street/Fishing Creek/Rockville. A PennDOT spokesperson says a tractor-trailer cab hauling a milk tanker crashed and the tanker went into the river, split open and spilled milk.

Images shared from Dauphin-Middle Paxton Twp. Fire Company shows the trailer in the river.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

PennDOT states there is a right lane closure after a brief full road closure. Once the tanker is able to be recovered eastbound 22/322 will be temporarily closed for the removal.

