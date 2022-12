CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening.

According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey.

Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result of the accident. Normal travel appeared to return around 5:30 p.m.

Cameras in the area showed multiple police vehicles at the scene. It’s not known at this time if there were any injuries.