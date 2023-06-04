LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down US 30 eastbound in Lancaster County.

According to 511PA, the crash is on US 30 eastbound between the exit for PA 741 – Millersville/Rohrerstown and the exit for Harrisburg Pike.

All lanes are currently closed due to the crash. It’s not known how many vehicles may be involved. Manheim Township Police say Route 30 eastbound will be closed at Harrisburg Pike for an unknown amount of time due to the “serious” crash.