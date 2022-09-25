DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash appears to have stopped traffic on I-283 in Dauphin County.

According to 511PA, the crash occurred on I-283 southbound between Exit 2 – PA 441 and Exit 1B – Eisenhower Blvd/PA 230.

There is a lane restriction at this time and traffic cameras in the area show no vehicles moving in the southbound lane with first responders on scene.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries. abc27 will bring more information as it becomes available.