LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon.

Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m.

West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when their vehicle caught fire. When the cherry-picker bucket came down it also caught wires and pulled them down as well.

PPL has temporarily shut down power for the entire area to assist firefighters.

  • Courtesy Mike Mika

The fire is believed to have started when a generator gas tank exploded, possibly due to the heat or how hot the generator was.

According to PPL, power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.