LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the thefts of multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at area car dealerships.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they are numerous ongoing investigations into the thefts.

At one dealership police say four vehicles were reported stolen on September 18: an orange 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a black 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with brass monkey wheels valued at $83,991.

A second attempted auto theft at a Penn Township dealership was reported on the evening of September 18. Two Dodge Challenger’s had windows smashed with the front electronic screen/dashboard ripped out.

The first vehicle is a 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack and the second is a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the online portal at nlcrpd.org or call the NLCRPD Administrative Offices at 717-733-0965.