SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion and house fire in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, that sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.

According to the Swatara Fire 91 station, the fire is located on the 600 Block of Garden Drive in Chambers Hill.

On the scene, fire chief Michael Ibberson told abc27 crews were called shortly before 10 a.m.

According to the chief, one person was inside the home and has been taken to the hospital for burns. Their condition is not known at this time. The fire chief also told abc27 firefighters had to leave the building at one point because of unsafe conditions.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

On the scene, neighbors also told abc27 they heard what sounded like an “explosion” or a “loud boom. ” Neighbors also told abc27 the power went out in the area for several hours and came back on some time last night.

According to the fire chief, propane likely led to the fire, but it is not yet known what that propane was being used for.

