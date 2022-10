CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people were injured during an alleged assault in the Cumberland County Prison.

According to Middlesex Township Police, inmate Corey A. Bennett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.

Police say Bennett allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate and three county correction officers, causing visible injuries to all four victims. Bennett, of Chambersburg, was arrested on October 10.