HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was dispatched to a house fire this morning at about 6:30 a.m. for a working fire with a report of at least one victim on the front porch roof.

According to the bureau’s Facebook, the fire is located in the 2300 block of Penn St in Harrisburg’s Uptown district.

The bureau said when they arrived they assisted two people who were stuck on the roof.

