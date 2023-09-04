(WHTM) – Several schools in the Midstate have announced schedule changes for Tuesday, September 5 due to the excessive heat in the region.

The Harrisburg School District announced that Rowland Academy will dismiss at 12 p.m. with lunch being served to all students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Central Dauphin School District announced that six schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

The schools that will dismiss early and will not have P.M. kindergarten are: Chambers Hill, E.H. Phillips, Linglestown Elementary, Mountain View North Side, and Paxtonia.

All other CD schools will dismiss as normal on Tuesday and lunch will be served prior to dismissal of students 1st through 5th grade. The A.M. kindergarten students will dismiss at noon and depart on elementary buses.

The West Shore School District says Fairview, Fishing Creek, Newberry, Allen and New Cumberland will all have remote learning days due to the heat.

abc27 will continue to update this list of schools as they become available.