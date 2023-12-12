(WHTM) — Multiple people are injured after a crash involving a Big Spring School District school bus and a car happened on Tuesday morning, December 12 in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Newville Road at Oakville Road in North Newton Township.

State Police say eight people, including an occupant of the car, are being transported to Holy Spirit Hospital and Chambersburg.

At this time the full extent of injuries is unknown but police say some are being transported for precautionary reasons and injuries range from minor to moderate.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently on scene and the roads are currently closed. Motorist are being asked to avoid the area.