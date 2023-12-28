HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people were found stabbed at two addresses in Hanover Borough, York County on Thursday.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management, the first call came into York County 911 at 10:10 a.m. for a stabbing at 950 E. Walnut Street, about a block away from Hanover Sr. High School where classes are out for winter break.

Police, EMS, and the coroner were called with “at least” one person taken to an area hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

A second call came into the 911 center at 11:55 a.m. for a stabbing on the 900 block of Broadway in Hanover. First responders treated one patient and their condition is also unknown at this time.

It’s not clear at this time whether the incidents are connected.