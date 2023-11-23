DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple truck trailers caught fire on Thursday night in Swatara Township, prompting a large response from area firefighters.

According to Colonial Park Fire Co. #1, three trailers caught fire with flames threatening a nearby commercial building. Photos showed two fully engulfed cabs in the lot with heavy smoke.

Courtesy SH2 Photos

Swatara Fire 91, Colonial Park Fire Co. #1, Lower Swatara Fire Department, and Progress Fire 32 were among the crews who responded.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.