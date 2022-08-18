Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18.

According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and Grantley neighborhoods. In all of the incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked, or the key fobs were left inside the vehicles that were stolen.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Spring Garden Township Police remind residents to lock all doors, close all car windows and remove any keys from vehicles

If anyone has information about these thefts, you are asked to contact the police at 717-843-0851.