(WHTM) — A man who was once sentenced to death for the 1998 murder of two people in York County will now walk free.

Noel Montalvo was originally convicted, alongside his brother Milton Montalvo, of multiple crimes including two counts of first-degree murder for the murders of Miriam Ascencio and Manuel Santana, also known as Nelson Lugo.

Now, after a new trial and investigation, the charges against Noel Montalvo have been dismissed, and he has pled guilty only to tampering with evidence in the aftermath of the murders, according to the York County District Attorney’s office.

Milton Montalvo, who died in prison, remains convicted in the murders.

“Given the lack of any forensic evidence tying Noel Montalvo to the murders and the lack of

reliable witnesses concerning the homicide charges, a plea to tampering was the only fair, just, and ethical result for this case. We would note that the further forensic testing greatly strengthened the basis for Milton Montalvo’s murder convictions. Milton Montalvo died in prison while awaiting a new penalty phase, wherein we were continuing to seek a sentence of death for committing torture as a part of his multiple first-degree murder convictions,” York County District Attorney David Sunday in a statement about the new decision.

Online court documents show years of appeals after Noel Montalvo’s conviction, followed by the new trial which was granted in 2019.

In preparation of the new trial, the York County District Attorney’s Office and the York City Police Department investigated the case.

According to Sunday, while the trial against Milton Montalvo included forensic DNA evidence that placed him as committing the murders, the original trial against Noel Montalvo lacked such scientific evidence and relied instead on witness testimony.

Sunday says that testimony diminished over time and now lacks “sufficient reliability to sustain a murder conviction.”

The witness testimony does still support charges against Noel Montalvo for tampering with evidence, according to Sunday.

During the investigation, the District Attorney’s office also reviewed the physical evidence and original forensic testing from the case and determined that further DNA testing was needed.

The new test results, Sunday says, revealed that none of the evidence at the crime scene had Noel Montalvo’s DNA. The test results did reveal further DNA matches for Milton Montalvo.

In his statement following the dropping of Noel Montalvo’s charges, Sunday also offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Finally, I want to continue to offer my deepest condolences and support to the families and

friends of Miriam Ascencio and Manuel Santana. After suffering such a devastating loss of loved ones at the hands of Milton Montalvo’s utter depraved cruelty, they went through years of having each turn of the criminal justice system force them to relive this deeply traumatic and horrific loss. We must never forget the toll that our criminal justice system can take on victims of crime, and we need to make sure that we utilize every resource possible to ensure that the truth is revealed, and justice is pursued,” he said.

Sunday also added the following in his statement, “As District Attorney, I and my office will always carry out our solemn duty to exhaustively pursue the truth and seek justice. I am proud of my office and the York City Police Department for doing so in this case.”