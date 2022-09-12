PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Asian Giant Hornets, more commonly known as murder hornets, do pose a threat to Pennsylvania, but they are currently not anywhere in the Commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

If you think you found a murder hornet in Pennsylvania, its possible you stumbled across one of the Asian Giant Hornet’s many look-alikes.

Some common murder hornet look-alikes include:

These look-alikes have similar shapes, sizes, and colors to murder hornets, but few of them are aggressive.

If you want to confirm if a bug you found is a murder hornet, take a picture of it and email it to badbug@pa.gov.