YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local law enforcement agency wants the public to help them come up with the name of their new K9.

The York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) wants suggestions on what to name their new incoming K9 since their current K9, Dango, is retiring after serving just over ten years.

The public has until July 17 to submit their suggestions on what the name of their new K9 should be. The final four names will be pitted against each other in an online vote on Facebook from July 18 to July 31 after all submissions are received.

Suggestions can be submitted through the comment section on their Facebook post, through messenger or by email.

A spaghetti dinner on Sept. 24 is when the winner will be announced, and the public will also be able to meet the new K9 team. The winner will also get YSCO Unit gifts.