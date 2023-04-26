(WHTM) — A bill that would expand access to a life-saving drug is headed to the full state senate.

The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee approved a bill that would allow EMS providers to leave a dose of Narcan, which reverses overdoses, with the caregiver of a patient who has overdosed on opioids.

The FDA recently gave Narcan over-the-counter approval that will go into effect later this summer.

The senate bill would speed up that timeline in Pennsylvania.