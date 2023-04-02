(WHTM) – World Autism Awareness Day is held every year on April 2. April is also National Autism Month. Showing support, treating those with Autism fairly, and raising awareness is what this day/month is all about.

abc27 compiled a list of ways to show your support and raise awareness during National Autism Awareness Month.

What is autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 1 in 36 children are identified with ASD.

What are signs/symptoms of Autism?

According to the National Autism Association these are a few signs and symptoms of Autism: