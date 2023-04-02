(WHTM) – World Autism Awareness Day is held every year on April 2. April is also National Autism Month. Showing support, treating those with Autism fairly, and raising awareness is what this day/month is all about.
abc27 compiled a list of ways to show your support and raise awareness during National Autism Awareness Month.
- Host an event that supports raising awareness for Autism.
- Organize an awareness event with a school or a business.
- 5k walks/runs
- Crafts
- Dance
- Attend an event
- You can join an online event here, hosted by Autism Speaks
- Autism York’s 16th Annual Walk for Autism and Autism Expo, Saturday, April 15, Wellspan Park, York
- Logan’s Run 5k and Family Fun Walk for Autism, Saturday, April 22 at City Island, Harrisburg
- Friendship Community 5k Run, Walk, and Wheel for Capabilities, Saturday, May 13, Friendship Community, Lititz
- Vista Autism Services 2023 Golf Classic, Saturday, June 2, Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, Harrisburg
- Check Google and Facebook pages for local events that could take place during the month
What is autism?
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 1 in 36 children are identified with ASD.
What are signs/symptoms of Autism?
According to the National Autism Association these are a few signs and symptoms of Autism:
- Want to be alone
- Get upset by minor changes
- Avoid eye contact
- Avoid or resist physical contact
- Have low to no social skills
- Have obsessive interests
- Aggression
- Causing self injury
- Lack of fear or more fear than expected