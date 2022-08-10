CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County.

Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.

“There’s just not enough people to fill all the orders. What this can do is help us identify people that might not have known that driving a forklift was this easy or was something that they enjoyed,” Kristin Bevens of Prologistix National Partnership Group said.

The company says it can put 800 to 1,000 people to work every week in the Midstate.