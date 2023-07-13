(WHTM) — July 13 marks National French Fry Day and today you may want to check out your favorite restaurant’s social media because they may be offering a deal.

McDonald’s is giving away free French fries today. These can be ordered for free through the McDonald’s app.

You can order free fries in any size but the deal only lasts one day. No purchase is required to redeem the free fries.

Wendy’s is also offering free any-size fries today with a purchase through their app.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to nationaltoday.com, Americans eat about 30 pounds of french fries per person every year.

America’s top fast food fries are McDonald’s, Chick-fil-a, and Five Guys

The most popular styles are regular, curly and steal cut fries and the nation’s favorite fry condiments are ketchup, ranch dressing and cheese sauce.