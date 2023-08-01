(WHTM) – It’s the first Tuesday in August, which means it was National Night Out across the Midstate.

The goal of this annual event is to enhance relationships between community members and local law enforcement.

Dozens of people were at Lower Paxton Township and Swatara Township’s National Night Out events enjoying free food, drinks, music, bounce houses, an Armored BearCat tour, a hands-on firetruck tour, K-9 demonstrations, and much more.

“Just to see the smiling faces, the families coming out enjoying themselves and building those bonds is really important and it’s great to see that year after year,” said Swatara Township Police Department Cpl. Brandon Pokrop.

Some kids in Swatara Township have been coming to this event for as long as they can remember.

“We’ve been coming here our whole life,” said Swatara Township resident Madison Barnhart.

One Lower Paxton Township parent says she likes how law enforcement interacts with the kids.

“This way they feel comfortable, they can know, I can go talk to someone in uniform and not be so scared about it,” said Lower Paxton Township resident Becky Brooks.

And one kid shared a lesson he learned.

“Just be a good citizen and don’t do anything bad,” said Swatara Township resident Christopher Barnhart.

Law enforcement says this is a way for the community to see them differently.

“We just want them to have a different view of law enforcement and your different entities that are involved with public safety,” said Lower Paxton Township Police Department Cpl. Chad Miller.