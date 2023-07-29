LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – National Night Out happens every year on the first Tuesday in August. Its first year happened in 1984 when 23 states participated. Fast forward to today, every state in the nation participates.

“The whole goal is for us to interact with people in our area and the community as a large,” said patrolman first class of Lower Paxton, Blake Iorio.

It can be difficult to form relationships with the police. Harrisburg witnessed 26 recorded homicides last year. That’s the highest number for the city in the previous 36 years.

Officer Iorio says with summer crime on the rise in the capital and trickling out to surrounding areas, such as his jurisdiction, it’s important for law enforcement to show their faces not only at crime scenes.

“Just try to meet the person behind the badge and the vest,” said Iorio. “We are all a community together. Many of our officers live in the township and we want to meet you guys and just have fun for the night.”

National Night Out features family-friendly activities, safety education, and more. There’s meaning not only for the public, but police take this as an opportunity to unwind and fit in with the crowd and get the chance to spread some smiles and good times.

“For me personally, it’s a fun time,” said Iorio. “I take my family every year.”