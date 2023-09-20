WASHINGTON (WHTM) — The National Park Service (NPS) awarded $3.3 million in Battle Field Land Acquisition Grants to protect 120 acres of land, including five battlefields in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“These awards expand the local stewardship efforts of state and local governments with their preservation partners to increase protection of the irreplaceable historic and cultural landscapes in their communities,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.

As quoted in the release, Wednesday’s awards are distributed to:

City of Franklin ($1,980,050.00) for the preservation of 0.87 acres at Franklin Battlefield in Williamson County, Tennessee.

($1,980,050.00) for the preservation of 0.87 acres at in Williamson County, Tennessee. Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission ($756,650.25) for preservation of 0.63 acres at Gettysburg Battlefield in Adams County, Pennsylvania.

($756,650.25) for preservation of 0.63 acres at in Adams County, Pennsylvania. Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation ($44,448.00) for the preservation of 8 acres at Dinwiddie Courthouse Battlefield in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

($44,448.00) for the preservation of 8 acres at in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation ($184,156.00) for the preservation of 11.78 acres at Seven Pines Battlefield in Henrico County, Virginia.

($184,156.00) for the preservation of 11.78 acres at in Henrico County, Virginia. Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation ($325,615.00) for the preservation of 98.7 acres at Trevilian Station Battlefield in Louisa County, Virginia.

The NPS Battlefield Land Acquisition grants empower preservation partners nationwide together and preserve threatened battlefields on American soil.