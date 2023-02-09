HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Close, but no cigar. That was the theme of Thursday’s near-record-warm temperatures in the Midstate.
According to abc27 chief meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder, Harrisburg International Airport hit a temperature of 60.8 degrees. This was just .2 degrees shy of the record of 61 which was set back in 2001.
This warm air may be short-lived. abc27 meteorologists say that temps will be dipping into the 40s for the weekend.
But, bad news for winter lovers as temperatures once again will rebound into the 60s and records may be broken this time next week.