EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm were found in a Lancaster County storage unit last month.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force received information from the Drug Enforcement Administration that a storage unit on the 1500 block of Cloister Drive was being used to store fentanyl pills.

The task force and East Hempfield Police conducted a K-9 sniff on May 18 and received a positive reaction for narcotics. A search warrant was executed at the unit where 985.5 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and a Savage .22-caliber rifle were found.

The district attorney’s office says the street value of the pills totaled over $29,000 and the person allegedly using the unit, Martin Alvarado Jr., was arrested on May 30.

The district attorney’s office says Alvarado Jr., of Lancaster, confessed to possessing the drugs and gun and gave consent to have his phone searched.

The Lancaster County Digital Forensics Unit extracted information for the narcotics investigation and discovered Alvarado Jr.’s phone contained hundreds of videos and photos depicting child pornography, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, Alvarado Jr. was also prohibited from possessing a firearm due to convictions of a felony distribution of marijuana charge in New Mexico in 2012. Alvarado Jr. has also been accused of a felony violation for “transporting, bringing in and harboring, and smuggling aliens in 2014,” with allegations brought forth by the United States Customs and Border Patrol.

Alvarado Jr. is facing charges including intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, possession of a firearm, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Alvarado Jr. is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.