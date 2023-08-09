YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Parts of the Midstate were hit hard with strong storms that came through on Monday night. Many municipalities in especially hard-hit York County are still without power due to the storms.

According to Met-Ed’s outages web page, as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, there are 9,595 people still without power. All the municipalities that do not have power are estimated to have their power back on at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 10.

Nearly all residents in Fawn Grove Borough are still without power with 290 out of 293 customers in the dark. This is followed by Fawn Township, with 724 out of 737 residents still without power.

The York County Office of Emergency Management says that a large water truck for residents without power or well water is now available at 171 South Market Street in Fawn Grove. Residents in need of water should bring their own containers. Bottled water will also be available.

Other boroughs that are largely affected by power outages include Cross Road Borough, East Hopewell Township, Glen Rock Borough, New Freedom Borough, Railroad Borough, and Shrewsberry Borough.

More information about power outages and other power resources can be found here.

The National Weather Service believes that damage caused by winds between 70 and 85 miles per hour was responsible for the damage seen in southern York and Lancaster Counties.