WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven people are facing charges after nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a York County Walmart.

West Manchester Township Police say on September 20 and 21, a group was at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Drive.

Officers say the group collectively stole $19,778.46 worth of merchandise from the store.

Those arrested all face at least one count of felony retail theft for their alleged role in the incident. One woman was charged with corruption of minors and a second was charged with a traffic violation.