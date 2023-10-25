UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township have arrested a Nebraska man after he allegedly sent nude pictures and videos to minors.

According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, they began an investigation back in Aug. 2023 related to a man who was allegedly sending nude images and videos of himself to several underage girls.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Lefty Dillender from Hastings, Nebraska. Police said that they were able to obtain an arrest warrant. Dillender was then arrested in Nebraska on Oct. 8.

He was then extradited back to Pennsylvania for the following charges:

Obscene and Other Sexual Materials – Dissemination to Minors

Unlawful Contact With A Minor

Corruption of Minors

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Dillender was arrested and secured in the Cumberland County Prison. Court documents show that Dillender was unable to post bail which was set at $150,000.

He has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2.