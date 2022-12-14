SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in a Susquehanna Township neighborhood are back home after a house was leveled by a gas explosion.

The explosion on Crest Road happened around 9:30 on Tuesday morning. Officials say fire crews were called to the home after digging contractors punctured a gas line and told people in the home to get out.

Shortly after that, the house exploded. The blast blew out the windows of several nearby homes.

Police say two people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As crews worked on the scene, neighbors were evacuated from their homes and invited to stay at a nearby church.

As for the home, it is leveled down to the basement. The Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.