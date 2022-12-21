DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.

Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.

The idea for Battle 5 Extraction came when Fox was looking for ways to bond with his younger children – he wanted to find something fun that they could all enjoy doing together, according to Davis. Then over time the two developed an idea to create a Nerf Blaster battle arena, designed for children and adults.

Battle 5 Extraction is set to become the largest indoor Nerf arena in the country – coming in at 12,000 square feet in size – capable of holding up to 100 players at once. According to Davis, this large size offers a whole lot more benefits than just creating a space for bigger Nerf battles.

After two years of research, the team found that a larger space also allowed people to get a full workout in during the course of an hour. Specifically, Davis says that one hour in the arena would be the equivalent to 30 minutes in the gym.

“We are providing kids with exercise and a lot of fun all at the same time,” Davis said.

Though Battle 5 Extraction is holding its soft opening event this coming Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, there is still a lot of work to do until the full vision comes to life. With many things still to come, such as:

Birthday party section

Corporate team building section

Event stage(s) for influencers and for live streaming opportunities

Battle 5 Extraction provides all the fixings for its guests, from the Nerf Blasters, to the Nerf darts, and of course the battleground itself. According to Davis, Battle 5 Extraction also offers a ‘Buy Back Blaster’ program, to give people the opportunity to turn in their old Nerf Blasters, with the purpose of being rented and used at Battle 5 Extraction.

According to Davis, Battle 5 Extraction will have its official grand opening in March 2023, but will remain operational from its soft opening date until its grand opening. The team hopes to open an additional 2-3 locations in Central Pa. in the future.

“We are laser focused on the experience,” Davis said. “Community engagement is the fiber that makes this all possible.”

Battle 5 Extraction is located at 4600 Jonestown Rd. at the Colonial Park Mall – in the former CVS building. According to their website, the indoor Nerf Blaster battle arena will be open from Monday – Sunday 11 am to 11 pm.