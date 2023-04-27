CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new acai berry bowl franchise will be opening its doors in Camp Hill this weekend.

The new Playa Bowls franchise location will be opening its doors this weekend on April 29, at 11 a.m.

According to Playa Bowls, the new franchise location is owned and operated by Brooke Butler Wagner, who also owns and operates a Playa Bowls location in Carlisle at 32 North Hanover Street, which opened back in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be expanding the Playa Bowls franchise in my home state of Pennsylvania,” Wagner said. “After first trying Playa Bowls while vacationing with my family along the Jersey shore, where the concept originated, we instantly fell in love with the delicious bowls and smoothies! I’m confident the community of Camp Hill will be pleased with the super fruit bowl options and quickly embrace Playa Bowls as the go-to for a healthy alternative!”

As part of their grand opening celebration, Playa Bowls will be offering free bowls and limited edition T-shirts to the first 50 guests in line. According to Playa Bowls, the franchise will also offer other “swag” and entertainment throughout the day.

The new Playa Bowls is located at 3544 Gettysburg Road, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Playa Bowls, they were first founded back in 2014 – today, they have more than 175 locations across 20 U.S. states. The franchise has plans to continue expanding across the U.S. and the globe.