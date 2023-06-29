HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What was a vacant lot is now the site of Harrisburg’s newest batch of affordable housing.

Officials cut the ribbon on phase one of the YMCA Harrisburg cornerstone initiative, which put four brand new single-family homes along Jefferson Street, behind the Camp Curtin YMCA.

They each have three bathrooms, two-and-a-half baths and represent a dream come true for their new owners.

“We believe it’s a part of an overall community’s health to have something that your proud of and these homes are gorgeous, they’re well-built and these families will enjoy them for years,” CEO of Harrisburg YMCA David Ozmore said.

Families will start moving into the homes over the next few weeks.