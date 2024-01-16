DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new ALDI grocery store will be opening in Dauphin County.

According to J.C. Barr Properties, the new location will open at Blue Ridge Villas off Linglestown Road.

Blue Ridge Villas is currently home to businesses including Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Great Clips, Tide Cleaners, and AT&T. A new Shiny Shell Carwash is currently under construction and Cafe Fresco recently relocated to the shopping center.

The ALDI will be located behind Shiny Shell and Cafe Fresco, however, its timeline for opening remains unknown at this time.

ALDI has more than 2,300 locations across the United States, 155 of which are in Pennsylvania.

abc27 has reached out to ALDI for additional information on this new location.