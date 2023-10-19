YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Amazon Fulfilment Center will soon be officially opening its doors in York County.

According to Amazon, their newest Midstate fulfillment center on 5125 Commerce Drive in York will be opening its doors later this month on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:15 a.m.

This new fulfillment center is going to be joining nearly 40 other Amazon facilities across Pennsylvania and create over 1,000 new jobs.

To date, the new 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center has already created over 1,000 new jobs, according to a spokesperson with Amazon.

Since 2010, the company has invested more than $21.6 billion in the state of Pennsylvania and has created more than 25,000 direct jobs.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.