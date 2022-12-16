HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you travel by rail, there is an exciting change coming to Amtrak for commuters in the Midstate. They have released the first look at new upgraded trains.

The planned upgrades to Amtrak’s service will be seen throughout the Midstate and are vast improvements over the current train cars operating in Pennsylvania.

Amtrak released our first look at new trains that they say will modernize their service. The trains are called Amtrak Airo and the updates are planned to enhance the passenger experience by replacing the current seats with ergonomically designed seating that has adjustable headrests and more room to work or stretch out.

The new train cars will also have larger windows, individual power outlets, USB ports, tablet holders, and onboard wi-fi.

Amtrak also said the new trains will be more fuel efficient while reaching speeds of up to 125 miles per hour to reduce overall travel times from between the Midstate and New York.

A share of Amtrak’s infrastructure investment and jobs act funding will support upgrades. The current trains that service the Keystone and Pennsylvanian lines will be replaced beginning in 2026.

