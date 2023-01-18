ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown.

The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Sheetz, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

Currently, the property is listed as an investment opportunity for about $3.2 million.

According to Executive Vice President and Retail Director for Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate Brad Rohrbaugh, AutoZone is building the property with an opportunity for a 20 year lease.

They are now looking to offer the property as an investment opportunity for buyers, with a cap rate of 4.35%.

It is still unknown when the construction of the new AutoZone will be completed or when the new location will open. AutoZone operates over 6,900 retail store locations in the United States and is headquartered in Tennessee.

