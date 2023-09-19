HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned bakery recently opened its debut location in the Markets at Hanover.

The newly opened Salt & Sugar Bakehouse is owned and operated by Baltimore native Melanie Playdon, who moved to the Midstate with her husband about four years ago. According to Playdon, although this is the first business and bakery that she has owned and operated, her love and experience with baking dates all the way back to her childhood.

“I have been baking ever since I was a kid,” Playdon explained. “I mean I was pretty terrible at it back then, but as I got older I practiced a lot and I started to teach myself how to bake from scratch.”

According to Playdon, her journey to opening her first bakery began by walking the streets of Hanover looking for her future debut storefront; however, after searching the area she decided that the best option for her to gain experience with operating a bakery business and to surround herself with other ‘beginners’ would be to instead open a stand in the Markets at Hanover, which is located at 1649 Broadway.

Currently, the new Salt & Sugar Bakehouse‘s main focus is cookies, but they also offer a wide variety of other homemade baked goods and special options, which consist of:

Cookies

Blondies

Bagles

Various kinds of breads

Fresh coffee drinks

Aside from offering these products in the Markets at Hanover, the Salt & Sugar Bakehouse also offers online ordering and catering opportunities for a wide variety of events.

It is important to note that one of the things Playdon prioritizes at her new bakery is her local partnerships. Currently, she is partnered with Apple Valley Creamery which provides all the dairy ingredients for her baked goods, and with Grim Bean Coffee Company which provides the beans for her specialty coffee drinks.

“It is really important to us that we use local ingredients anywhere that we can,” Playdon added.

The new Salt & Sugar Bakehouse held its official grand opening back on Saturday, August 5 and their hours of operation are:

Fridays // 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“[Opening the bakery] has been exciting and super fulfilling,” Playdon said. “It also feels a bit surreal just seeing my vision come full circle. Since opening a month and a half ago we have sold out every weekend! It feels good to bring joy to people through baked goods and a good cup of coffee.”

According to Playdon, she hopes to one day in the future expand Salt & Sugar Bakehouse and open a second market stand somewhere else in the Midstate.

