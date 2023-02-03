CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future.

According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.

It is not yet known when the new retail store will open its doors – abc27 news reached out to Bath and Body Works for comment, but they did not respond at the time of this publication.

Bath and Body Works currently already has multiple locations across the mid-state, including but not limited to:

Colonial Park Mall (4600 Jonestown Rd.)

Capital City Mall (3506 Capitol Mall Dr.)

Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster

Lebanon Valley Mall (2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Rt. 422)

